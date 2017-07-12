Parke & Ronen Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Young fashion brands can learn a thing or two from Parke & Ronen.

The men’s swimwear label celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday with a heartwarming — and mildly nostalgic — runway show that showcased exactly how sticking to one aesthetic — and nailing it — can lead to a long life.

The brand seamlessly mixed some of its greatest hits with an assortment of new styles of swimsuits and casual sportswear to the strains of John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High,” the inspiration for the season for designers Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel.

“We’ve done beaches and pools, now it’s off to the lake,” said Lutter.

The soft colors, wildflowers and pristine backdrop of the mountains were showcased in a variety of lightweight jackets, mesh tanks and drawstring linen pants.

The casual sportswear component of the collection also worked well in cotton twill shorts, breezy chambray shirts and knit tops. Lutter pointed to the mint double-face linen trouser and the lamb-suede camp shorts as his favorites.

And then there was the swimwear.

Everything from tiny bikinis to the two-, three-, four- and even five-inch trunks in a variety of prints and patterns turned heads.

“For me, to be able to go back into our archives and realize that everything still looks great is my favorite thing,” said Jehezkel.

The designers sealed the show and their long-standing union at the end with an embrace and a kiss as they look forward to their next 20 years.

