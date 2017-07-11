Perry Ellis Men's Spring 2018

Perry Ellis returned to the fashion week calendar with a collection that succeeded in creating a new vocabulary for the venerable brand — but one that stayed true to the company’s roots.

Designer Michael Maccari effortlessly updated the Perry Ellis “uniform” of tailored clothing with a distinct performance edge for spring. “Everything has four-way stretch, wicking properties and other performance features,” he said. “And then we layered on the fashion.”

That fashion came in the form of silk camp and Hawaiian-print shirts — ubiquitous this season — oversize chinos and technical transparent layering pieces.

Other fabric advances included a painted taped yarn in a sweater that looked like a textured tweed, a synthetic seersucker suit and polos with printed mesh detailing.

In light of the challenging retail environment, Maccari seems to have found the right formula to lead the Perry Ellis man beyond his comfort zone and into slightly more fashion-forward territory.

“We need to cover all the bases,” he said, “but those bases also need to be new.”

