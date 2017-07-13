Raun Larose Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Raun Larose mined Eighties tech start-ups for his spring collection, which he titled “System Down.” He worked with Jose Cigna, a Portuguese artist, on the graphics, which he said were modeled after old error messages on IBM computers, and reworked a few silhouettes from the opulent decade.

Models wore wide-leg, pleated pants and high-waisted shorts. Larose implemented shine into the collection with a PVC jacket and a parka made from a tech fabric. The designer also deconstructed the suit by adding volume to the trousers and replacing a button closure with a tie waist. New to the lineup were prints, which Larose said were influenced by the Olympics. Off-the-shoulder knits lent and unconventional feel to classic shirt collars.

Larose gets credit for pushing forward an avant-garde message and conjuring up new silhouettes.

