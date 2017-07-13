Represent Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Siblings George and Mike Heaton continued in the vein of their debut fall collection, highlighting the most energetic aspects of British punk subculture with a streetwear bent. They titled their spring collection “Wide Awake,” which took its name from a propaganda poster by Winston Churchill during World War II, and splashed the slogan across sporty sweaters.

The siblings have tended to use British victories in their prints and embroideries, proclaiming the brand’s “Made in Britain” stamp along with prints of the Union Jack. Streetwear obviously isn’t a new concept, but a British undertone in the category is something novel that has attracted American consumers.

Key this season were lightweight parkas, velour tracksuits, floral printed silk shirts and a general sense of youthful subversion. There was also an athletic thread in matching pinstripe mesh sets, sweatshirt fabrics and joggers paired with loose tops. If these first two collections are any indication of the brand’s trajectory, expect high-energy, unapologetically boastful British fashion for the seasons ahead.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Perry Ellis Men’s Spring 2018: The company injected performance features into its tailored clothing uniform and then layered on fashion.

Hecho Men’s Spring 2018: The spring collection expanded on singular, identifiable staples in new, still breathable, fabrics.

Boss Men’s Spring 2018: Designer Ingo Wilts used a variety of nautical references in the line.

Nick Graham Men’s Spring 2018: The designer was inspired by the ocean and Atlantis.

Descendant of Thieves Men’s Spring 2018: The designer toyed with the aesthetic of deviant Mods of the Sixties, balancing an energetic collection of colorful prints with relaxed silhouettes.