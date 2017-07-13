Thorsun Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

George Sotelo’s spring collection for Thorsun reflected a recent trip he took to Bali, mashed together with his Mexican heritage, which served as his primary inspiration over the past three seasons.

On 100 percent recycled French polyester for his men’s offering and Italian polyester for the women’s, he splashed playful Indonesian-inspired graphics including a toucan print and tropical florals.

He also revisited more familiar territory — geometric fish prints and abstract paisley.

The brand’s women’s range has been expanded this season, spanning bikinis and one-pieces to long-sleeve rash guards.

Sotelo revealed that while he’s already begun designing some T-shirts to complement his men’s swimwear, “I’m going full-on ready-to-wear for next season.” He said the line will start out as men’s only and will be centered around tops that work well with the bathing suits, such as sport shirts, sweaters and a larger assortment of T-shirts.

