13 Bonaparte Men's Spring 2018

David Sarfati keeps growing his workwear-tinged male wardrobe in an organic fashion. For this, 13 Bonaparte’s 11th season, the designer injected novelty in numerous ways while keeping true to his philosophy that all of his label’s pieces can be mixed and matched, and remain anchored to a permanent, seasonless catalogue that is available year-round.

For this versatile collection, Sarfati created trousers with big pleats in poplin; introduced stripes in wafer-thin linen fabric and a grenadine hue, and fashioned wider, longer shorts.

In tandem with the opening of 13 Bonaparte’s Los Angeles boutique in August, the brand will launch a dedicated site for e-commerce in the U.S. Category-wise, after branching out in denim and women’s wear, kids’ clothes are on the horizon, even as early as next year, Sarfati revealed.

