22/4 Hommes Men's Spring 2018

Designer Stephanie Hahn was thinking of the stretched-out, carefree summer days of her childhood, swimming with friends at the municipal pool, time spent at the beach and seaside sports.

To wit, her simple, crisp, color-blocked designs for men and women were adorned with skinny rope drawstrings, safety buckles and chunky nautical ropes and clips. Some blazers had X-shaped lacing on the side, while others were color blocked: A navy one had green sleeves and pocket flaps recalling colored nautical flags.

A single seahorse patch was the only decoration on a crisp sky blue shirt-and-shorts combo, and Hahn said it was a nostalgic touch: The seahorse is the first patch that German kids collect when they start swimming school. This collection wasn’t all about the sea, though: Summertime in the mountains shined through, too, with a lineup of slim belted suits with blue stripes and flower embroidery.

The brand has always shown women’s wear alongside the men’s, and that offer included a long, green and black striped dress with a little hood like a swimmer’s cap, shorts and a top done with the blue stripes and flower embroidery, and blouses with skinny drawstring belts.

