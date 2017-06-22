Galleries

“I approached it like a game of Lego,” said Alexandre Mattiussi who themed the collection around the idea of a bunch of tourists hanging out at Paris Plage, the city beach that opens each summer along the banks of the Seine river. He filled the floor of the show — based in the Cité de la Mode, with boats cruising by in the background — with sand dyed a hot shade of pink, the season’s color du jour but also a morale-booster nod to the classic French track, “La Vie en Rose.”

The designer tumbled together border-crossing English bowling shirts in striped technical jersey, vibrant Japanese nylon knits, color-blocked takes on the cowboy shirt in beige with bold green accents, and Bermudas doused in tropical flower prints, with this idea of vacation wear for the city. Sandals and white socks finished off many of the looks.

Mattiussi packed a volley of bold color punches, including an aubergine vinyl Bermuda with bright orange jacket, or hot pink band on a bright green shirt, that enhanced the self-assured mood.

It all came filtered through the label’s Parisian-cool put-togetherness lens, bien sur, with a solid cohesiveness to the collection. And as a growing brand that has based its story on “real” clothes, and the idea of anyone being a friend — or ami — of the label, it felt welcoming.

