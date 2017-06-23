Amiri Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Los Angeles-based designer Mike Amiri’s luxe take on the California lifestyle took a slightly more formal approach this season, adding tailored pieces made in Italy to shake up the lineup. The resulting slim-line silhouettes, which paired tuxedo jackets featuring star patterned silk scarf-like details with ripped jeans, accentuated the rock ‘n’ roll aspect of the brand’s ethos.

Elsewhere, checks, camo, vintage denim and cotton sportswear all had a strong role to play, and bomber jackets were given the luxury treatment in padded silk. Hoodies and t-shirts were peppered with holes yet embellished with pretty daisy embroideries, and a camouflage jacket was adorned with reclaimed patch logos and hand stenciled on the back, a treatment also given to a denim jacket painted with the palm tree landscape of a coastal sunset.

It seems Amiri has hit the right buttons to get the whole world California dreamin’: The label, now on its sixth collection, claims to be the current men’s bestseller at Barneys New York.