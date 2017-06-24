Galleries

Collection

It wasn’t so much about the clothes, but the people who wore them at APC’s spring show. Jean Touitou chose to stage a mini runway presentation with retail staff as models in the label’s boutique just off Rue Saint-Honoré, each sporting a baseball cap with his name embroidered on it.

“There are no models, just human beings,” Touitou said by way of introduction. “I like to show real clothes that real people will really wear, on my staff.”

And that was as far as any insight into the season went. “I have no inspiration anymore, I’m serious,” Touitou told WWD. “It’s private, I’m over this, I just do my work.”

Staff members paraded high-waisted blue jeans, one pair speckled with paint, and layered shirts or simple crew neck sweaters. There were total looks in striped denim that channeled the label’s geek-chic vibe, and some nice jackets. In short, all regular APC territory, with a few splotches.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Valentino Men’s Spring 2018: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s casual lineup was all about self-expression.

Y/Project Men’s Spring 2018: The collection was more merch-friendly without losing any of the edge.

Cédric Charlier Men’s Spring 2018: Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the coed collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke.

Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018: Demna Gvasalia’s collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad.

Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance of the brand.

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.