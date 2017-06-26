For his second menswear collection under the XB OFCL brand, Parsons graduate Brandon Sun – best known for his luxury womenswear line that is on hiatus since he moved to Los Angeles – continued to work on a relatable masculine wardrobe.

Less dystopian than his previous collection, this iteration was called “Intentions Shatter” and featured the words “we knew from the start that sh*t falls apart” across a hood or barring the upper thigh because “no matter how pure your intentions are, you have to figure what happens because what goes up goes down,” the designer said during a showroom appointment.

Denim, graphic tees, hoodies, crisp shirting and sportswear staples formed the bulk of the collection. Outerwear, always a strength for Sun, was best represented by a quilted nylon chiffon bomber jacket, leather perfecto or trench coat.

Simple Japanese knots made long sleeves merely an option on button-down shirts and jackets, closed up the front of the leg or gave an adjustable length to a trench. Were it that other fields in life fall apart as beautifully — and tie back together — as easily as Sun’s garments.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Y-3 Men’s Spring 2018: The graphic, back-to-basics collection celebrated 15 years of collaboration between the sportswear brand and Yohji Yamamoto.

Faith Connexion Men’s Spring 2018: The brand worked with artist Austin Blaisdell and designer Stefan Cooke on the collection.

Kenzo Men’s Spring 2018: The collection paid homage to two house muses, past and present.

Alexander McQueen Men’s Spring 2018: Sarah Burton wanted her men’s designs to reflect her fascination with nature and folklore.

Thom Browne Men’s Spring 2018: The show celebrated gender fluidity, with man skirts a key focus of the collection.