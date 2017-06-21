Cédric Charlier Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Cédric Charlier staged a coed presentation for spring, letting his designs for men and women bounce back each other’s images like a distorted fairground mirror. Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke featuring a gold blanket thrown casually over a fluffy pink armchair.

Cue gold lamé for the girls, pleated as a shimmering skirt or as sequined stripes on a navy sweater and slim-line skirt. For the boys, the shade was toned down to a mustard canvas, as in cropped workwear pants, shorts and jackets in boxy shapes with a utilitarian feel. The pink came in a variety of forms and styles, and was particularly creative on a fringed reverse jacquard camisole and skirt (for girls only) and an outsize floral patterned sweater for men, but was also offered up in a pale pastel shade, as on a set of “his and hers” matching boiler suits.

Those pleats were also mirrored in a variety of stripes, found on several tailored designs as well as T-shirts, knitwear and shirting, the latter being an essential foundation to the collection, the designer said. A gray check suiting fabric was offered in the form of wide-leg pants and asymmetric dresses, accentuating the play on gender fluidity.

Charlier said he started designing the collection from the shoes up, particularly a range of monochrome canvas sneakers in a variety of hues that summed up the overall casual feel of his interpretation of the season.

