  View Gallery — 51   Photos


The 1984 film “Miami Vice,” for which Nino Cerruti designed the costumes, introducing Americans to a whole new casual way of dressing à la European (think T-shirts under jackets and leather shoes worn without socks), was the point of departure for this super-relaxed, sportswear-focused collection.

The silhouette had loosened up, with slightly oversize tailoring and a fresh color palette hooked on dusty blues and salmon, with pops of lime and electric blue. Key items included the unconstructed long coat and oversize short.

Jason Basmajian resurrected the V-neck shirt and brought back logo Ts and archival graphics on white labels placed low down and to the side on sweatshirts. He also sent out a luxed-up version of one of the season’s staples, the jogging jacket, revisited in silk and jacquard with napa leather. Details included trailing self-belts, keychains and elastic waists.

Cerruti Men's Spring 2018

51 Photos 

The looks mixing foliage prints and stripes caught the eye, as did the summery silhouettes in natural fabrics like on an outfit juxtaposing two different stripes on a coat and shirt worn with navy Bermudas, and on the decolored, lightweight hooded poncho that accentuated the line’s youthful streak.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:
Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance of the brand.
Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.
Missoni Men’s Spring 2018: Angela Missoni designed an easy-breezy collection featuring a ultra rich color palette.
3.1 Phillip Lim Men’s Spring 2018: The designer was inspired by artists and created a paint-splattered collection of updated staples.
Antonio Marras Men’s Spring 2018: Antonio Marras got inspired by American movie “The Beguiled” for his beautiful collection combining masculine silhouettes with feminine detailing.
Wood Wood Men’s Spring 2018: A quote from “Talented Mr. Ripley” inspired the signature pattern of this urban, wearable men’s collection.
load comments