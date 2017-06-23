Christian Dada Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Christian Dada designer Masanori Morikawa entitled his spring collection, featuring words and images literally dripping down the clothing, “Losing Power.”

“For this show, I was thinking about consumerism. It’s kind of capitalism,” he said backstage after the show.

And, evidently, he is no fan. Melting motifs included a Hawaiian print and the designer’s own logo, also a nod to French street artist Zeus. On a traditional black smoking jacket, Morikawa embroidered Yves Saint Laurent’s quote “Fashion fades, style is eternal” with the words tumbling.

As always with Christian Dada, the line was a meeting of Eastern and Western influences, with kimono-like robes here, and a chambray jacket and khakis there. Morikawa demonstrated his facility to deftly toggle among them and between streetwear and sartorial pieces, as well.

The textures he used were especially eye-catching this season, from the loosely knitted, rough-hewn beige top, to the trousers spangled with brightly colored beads and chains.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Valentino Men’s Spring 2018: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s casual lineup was all about self-expression.

Y/Project Men’s Spring 2018: The collection was more merch-friendly without losing any of the edge.

Cédric Charlier Men’s Spring 2018: Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the coed collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke.

Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018: Demna Gvasalia’s collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad

Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance

of the brand.

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.