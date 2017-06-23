  View Gallery — 40   Photos


Christian Dada designer Masanori Morikawa entitled his spring collection, featuring words and images literally dripping down the clothing, “Losing Power.”

“For this show, I was thinking about consumerism. It’s kind of capitalism,” he said backstage after the show.

And, evidently, he is no fan. Melting motifs included a Hawaiian print and the designer’s own logo, also a nod to French street artist Zeus. On a traditional black smoking jacket, Morikawa embroidered Yves Saint Laurent’s quote “Fashion fades, style is eternal” with the words tumbling.

Christian Dada Men's Spring 2018

40 Photos 

As always with Christian Dada, the line was a meeting of Eastern and Western influences, with kimono-like robes here, and a chambray jacket and khakis there. Morikawa demonstrated his facility to deftly toggle among them and between streetwear and sartorial pieces, as well.

The textures he used were especially eye-catching this season, from the loosely knitted, rough-hewn beige top, to the trousers spangled with brightly colored beads and chains.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Valentino Men’s Spring 2018: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s casual lineup was all about self-expression.

Y/Project Men’s Spring 2018: The collection was more merch-friendly without losing any of the edge.

Cédric Charlier Men’s Spring 2018: Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the coed collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke.

Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018: Demna Gvasalia’s collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad

Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance 

of the brand. 

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.

load comments