CMMN SWDN Men's Spring 2018

CMMN SWDN’s Saif Bakir and Emma Hedlund may have stayed with the Seventies for their sophomore presentation in Paris, but it was the colors and textures of Miami Beach’s Art Deco revival that came to life in these laid-back tailored shapes in a color scheme derived from artist and Miami Design Preservation League co-founder Leonard Horowitz.

String vests and open collar shirts, paired with generously proportioned boxy double-breasted jackets and high waisted trousers gave the collection a Miami Vice spin, while double breasted jackets and high waisted trousers recalled South American elegance, right down to the gently sloping shoulder line. At the more laid-back end of the spectrum, a track jacket and pants combination were a cheeky nod to the caricatured uniform of Sun Belt retirees.

Horowitz’s palette of muted turquoise, lilac, mint green and faded yellows turned into bold stripes or delicate gradients — a reflection of neon lights on water from South Beach was a sterling example of this. Lightweight materials such as linens, loose-weave gingham check and nylon were cut into trans-seasonal staples such as smart blousons and summer parkas.

Other standouts included a hand-dyed ecru hooded denim parka, a printed coach jacket in waterproof nylon and tailored shorts that fell at the knee.