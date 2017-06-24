Galleries

Full of dots, patchwork and pastel colors, this collection was like a bright fashion rainbow arching across Place Vendome. Easy and upbeat with interesting stitching and surfaces, the collection featured a mix of tailoring and spiffed-up streetwear in a palette of Easter egg pastels and primary colors.

Roomy lilac shorts came with a white shirt that had a dripping red dot pattern (courtesy of the American artist Mary Heilmann) while summery jackets were made from a jaunty patchwork of blue and white stripes and checks.

Rei Kawakubo also worked to elevate the classics: Hoodies were long and elegant with a trapeze shape, white button-front shirts came with haphazardly paneled sleeves or tone-on-tone patches at the front. Tailored denim jackets and trousers with exposed seams looked as if they’d been stitched together from different bits of fabric.

Shirts had split personalities, with different color backs and fronts in combinations such as pink and aqua, or mint and lilac. The two sides were stitched together roughly across the neck and shoulders like something Frankenstein’s tailor might have whipped up.

Kawakubo treated cardigans and pullovers in a similar manner, although the seams on the two-tone sweaters were more polished, and less monster-like.