Editions M.R Men’s Spring 2018

For Editions M.R’s spring collection, Mathieu de Ménonville had in mind a safari theme, but with an urban twist while keeping in mind some drawings inspired by a French tapestry and 19th-century toile de jouy wallpaper, reinterpreted.

Camel-colored pieces thread their way through the line, which had a wide selection of trouser shapes, including a carrot cut, a riff on the jodhpur style and pants with edges left raw. This was all in keeping with the label’s trademark nonchalant, tailored silhouettes, including high-waisted pants with front pleats, fluid jackets and a striped long coat taking the form of a belted bathrobe.

Editions M.R sets out to be a lifestyle brand, and succeeds. For spring it offered looks for most every occasion, including shorts, T-shirts and a well-tailored suit. Colors ran the gamut from light browns to beige and burnt orange.

The label is sold in about 80 doors, and while Japan and Korea have been its bestselling markets, Editions M.R has been gaining traction in Anglophone countries, according to de Ménonville.

He also said the brand’s other co-founder, Rémi de Laquintane, has left the company.