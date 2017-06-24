Galleries

Collection

Entering its third season, the house’s full men’s collection continues to mature nicely under Philippe Paubert.

Naming it Zanzibar, the designer looked to faraway inspirations for the colors and textures while maintaining a French touch in terms of execution. The elegant palette flushed from white tones evoking sand to plum and dark brown mixed with light and military green.

The line’s shirts in poplin or voile sported delicate vintage botanical prints, while the double-breasted jackets in soft constructions were made from basket weave linen mixes to capture a “rough but sophisticated mood,” with signature Ungaro floral linings. Outerwear ranged from unlined, featherweight herringbone blousons to an on-trend military jacket in a cotton-linen camouflage mixed with florals.

The luxe-casual mood continued into the dinner section where Paubert paired fancy jackets, like a printed cotton satin style in an all-over botanical print and a jacquard tuxedo jacket with contrast lapel, with black denim.