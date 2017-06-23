Essius Men’s Spring 2018

Galleries

Creative director Young Chong Bak opted to use Swiss fabrics – including Ecotec cotton devoid of chemical processing – for Essius’ spring collection. “The whole collection is based on shirt fabrics,” she explained.

The line, which is the fourth for the Zurich-based brand, comes mostly in white, like the suit jacket made of cotton piqué or the various styles of shirting. There was also an ensemble, including shorts, in blue-and-white stripes.

It’s a line with modern tailoring successfully skewed toward weekend wear.

“Every season we have inspiration from one element that comes out of Switzerland,” said Bak, who added that alongside private clients, for whom Essius creates bespoke garments, the label is sold in multibrand stores in Asia, Switzerland and the Middle East.

Essius also has collaborated with the watch brand Omega for two seasons.