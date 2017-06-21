Facetasm Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Hiromichi Ochiai in this solid evolution on his dress-up, dress-down aesthetic continued to build the link between Japanese tailoring and street.

The news was his first take on the tuxedo suit with incarnations including all-in-one overalls and ponchos in shirting fabrics. The purest take was the best, though, piped with lines of ball bearings, with slits at the cuff.

The designer’s use of rich color and pixelated hearts infused some emotion and romance, with collarless single-button coats and shorts in royal purple floral jacquard, billowing capes strapped to outerwear, printed silk pajama looks and – for the women – frothy ruffled chiffon blouses smattered in pixelated hearts. There was even Ochiai’s take on sexy with unzippable oversized denim jackets and two-tone silk bombers falling off the shoulder. With the Paris heat wave making everyone allergic to anything too wintry-looking, some of the fabrics looked a little too heavy, especially the purple corduroy velvet.

The designer on June 24 at Ofr. will launch a flipbook in collaboration with Australian, Paris-based Perks and Mini (P.A.M). They each selected four artists to create a series of five faces, with the portraits splitting in two upon turning pages, producing multiple combinations. Dubbed Pamtasm, the hook-up includes a clothing capsule based on 18 pieces such as a coach jacket, hooded sweats and totes.

