  View Gallery — 21   Photos


Pushing boundaries in his approach to silhouettes and constructions, Hed Mayner confirmed his status as one to watch. His one-button, double-breasted jacket was very on-trend.

There was a romantic, drapy feel to the cropped and elongated coats with voluminous folds at the front, one of which was crafted from what looked like reworked military tents.

There has been a strong globalization trend this season, and he’s part of the movement. East-meets-West references abounded, including judo pants and kimono closures on shirts, with a tonal palette hooked on beige, chocolate and light gray.

Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2018

21 Photos 

The designer created tension through plays on expansion and tightness in certain silhouettes, such as a look layering a sleeveless white cropped top over a boxy elongated blazer.

Bi-fabric jeans with black-and-white paneling at the back, a translucent white windbreaker with rope details, and a poncho with fringing were also covetable pieces in a collection rich in ideas.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Hermès Men’s Spring 2018: Véronique Nichanian jumped on the streetwear bandwagon with shiny track pants, oversized hoodies and parkas in technical fabrics.

Balmain Men’s Spring 2018: Olivier Rousteing took his bow in a deep-V Breton wrap sweater, and worked many of those French standards into his typically jazzy lineup.

Dior Homme Men’s Spring 2018: Kris Van Assche, who is celebrating a decade at the helm, paid homage to the know-how of the brand with a new Christian Dior Atelier label.

Sacai Men’s Spring 2018: The overall mood was cleaner and more graphic with the slogan looks telegraphing an ultra clean, preppy-punk vibe.

Berluti Men’s Spring 2018: As he did for his debut collection, Ackermann showed a handful of looks on female models such as Liya Kebede and Stella Tennant.

load comments