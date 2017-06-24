Heron Preston Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

For the second showing in Paris of Heron Preston, designer Heron Johnson drew a cool crowd, including fellow designer Marcelo Burlon and the Afterhomework crew – its stylist Elena Mottola met Johnson over Instagram and did the styling of the presentation – to the gallery space he turned into his “Show House.”

The previous evening, he was holding the Paris leg of his retail tour at Colette. The de riguer tour tee sold out long before the event had concluded. “In London, I’ve actually timed it and [they sold] one per minute,” he said.

All eyes were on Bella Hadid. It wasn’t hard: she was decked in a high-visibility orange cropped denim jacket and matching leather mini-skirt from Preston’s newly unveiled women’s line of 50 pieces, premiering in Paris. A mini-purse and oversize tote bag, developed with Off-White, competed for attention.

“[The vivid orange and bright yellow] makes me feel good: it goes back to safety,” he said, flipping through racks of bracing color. New this season were hiking pants in white, a PVC rain jacket with the white heron Audubon, a denim jacket with a hood cut from parachute nylon, and a black shirt with reflective details, inspired by a shirt donated to him when he started his Department of Sanitation project.

Named after the model homes used to sell new real estate developments, the collection offered the expected workwear-inspired fare and other staples, dotted with kitsch-cool graphics of kittens, fruit bowls and silkscreen tests. Perhaps not a revolution, but just the thing to set the social space ablaze.