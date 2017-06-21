  View Gallery — 24   Photos


French brand Icosae once again referenced William Shakespeare in its summer collection, tapping the Bard’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” to find “the lunatic, the lover and the poet” that served as the season’s tricephalous muse.

Titled “The world has music for those who listen,” (a formulation similar to a quote misattributed to Shakespeare and philosopher George Santayana), the fourth collection of designers Valentin and Florentin Glémarec played on their strength in tailoring, flavored with a marked punk vibe.

“Stain” barred a cuff; “saint” countered a lapel; “heartbreaker” shouted a sweater as a star motif moved from patches to prints: an esoteric, alternative undercurrent appeared, underscored by the recurring 82.141.814 (a number Florentin Glémarec said meant Icosae in numerology), hidden in the check pattern, stamped on the models’ faces or criss-crossed on jackets and trousers.

Icosae Men's Spring 2018

24 Photos 

Backstage, the brothers Glémarec cited Los Angeles and glamorous bad boys as inspirations for a collection where slick suits, trenchcoats and open shoulder seams nodded to the smart tailoring of previous seasons. Slimmer cuts, particularly in the leg, and the summer’s light-colored denim belied heavier references and gave the season an upbeat vibe.

A white biker jacket, studded in a dégradé of metal tones, fit that image to a T, as did sequined boots provided by Christian Louboutin. The lineup’s lighter hues and touches of petal pink drove home the collection’s feeling of rose-tinted optimism.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:
Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance of the brand.
Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.
Missoni Men’s Spring 2018: Angela Missoni designed an easy-breezy collection featuring a ultra rich color palette.
3.1 Phillip Lim Men’s Spring 2018: The designer was inspired by artists and created a paint-splattered collection of updated staples.
Antonio Marras Men’s Spring 2018: Antonio Marras got inspired by American movie “The Beguiled” for his beautiful collection combining masculine silhouettes with feminine detailing.
\Wood Wood Men’s Spring 2018: A quote from “Talented Mr. Ripley” inspired the signature pattern of this urban, wearable men’s collection.
load comments