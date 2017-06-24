Kolor Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

It’s an old classic in terms of themes, but the tongue-in-cheek delivery gave it a new spin. Junichi Abe channeled the “flavor” of preppy, Ivy League dressing in Kolor’s fun, mercy-friendly collection.

The takeaways included a navy blazer with gold buttons and a gold Tokyo-themed embroidered badge, a cute duffel overhauled in a crispy light nylon overdyed orange and tennis sweaters with an oversized letter K slapped at the neckline.

Abe also subverted the theme through cuts and fabric effects like the T-shirts that looked as though they were made from jersey but had a stiff papery touch, and sweatshirts with boomerang sleeves that created a round volume.

Accessories included penny loafers revisited as a slipper with a utilitarian strap at the heel and light versions of regimental striped silk ties designed to wrap around the neck.