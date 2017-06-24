Les Benjamins Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

The cast of models, girls and boys, sat on overstuffed leather couches and Persian carpets as a group of Paris-based Maori performed a haka. The council of the cool kids was in session at Les Benjamins: inspired by the Asia-Pacific, specifically Australia and New Zealand, Turkish designer Bünyamin Aydin mixed his streetwear with motifs inspired by aboriginal culture.

Shape-wise, he stayed the course of hoodies and sweatshirts, shorts and jogging pants, souvenir jackets and T-shirts, the expected fare in elevated sportswear in the now. Memorable looks were a poncho in the season’s print, leather trackpants paired with a matching biker jacket, and open-shouldered sweatshirt with embroidered sleeves, the openings bordered with straps and sleeves embroidered with snakes. The abundance of looks stretched the inspiration taut.

“What is important to me is to create awareness. With the digital age, we forget our histories and cultural heritage,” the designer said backstage. “It’s like giving an update to the culture of today, the Millennial age.”

