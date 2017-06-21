Lucien Pellat Finet Spring 2018

Galleries

California in the Nineties — complete with a distinct acid trip — was the vibe for Lucien Pellat-Finet’s spring collection for men and women, titled “Happy Days.” Scantily clad models of both genders smooched down the runway in their slides and beachwear, clad in an array of Day-Glo layers.

Bright, skimpy swimwear, some in crushed velvet or a usurped leopard print, was paired with black-and-white elastic-waist sporty pants, shorts and skirts, their side stripes adorned with the label’s cannabis leaf motif, or with colorful printed ginghams for the girls.

A weed and lizard print on shirts added to the tropical feel, contrasting with varsity jackets and intarsia sweaters. White tiger-patterned jogging pants and a Brazilian flag wrap worn like a beach towel, meanwhile, were among the more original uses made of Pellat-Finet’s signature cashmere, which was juxtaposed with Japanese technical fabrics with a lighter, more sporty feel.

