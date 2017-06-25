Mackintosh 0002 Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

In his second collection for the Mackintosh ready-to-wear brand, Kiko Kostadinov mixed workwear with tailored clothing and the result was elegant and spare, everyday basics at luxury price points. The collection will launch at Dover Street Market as of September.

The collection featured a lineup of tailored flat-front trousers — or the brand’s traditional Y-shaped fly fronts. Some were worn with double-zip jackets, while others came with apron skirts. Suits were styled with belts slung low on the hip.

Almost-sheer white military style jackets and trousers had visible seams and linings, as did a crinkly white trench. Other silhouettes were boxy, and workwear like, as in square-ish pajama tops and a rain resistant, tomato red suit with a double-zipper jacket and a hoodie top.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Valentino Men’s Spring 2018: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s casual lineup was all about self-expression.

Y/Project Men’s Spring 2018: The collection was more merch-friendly without losing any of the edge.

Cédric Charlier Men’s Spring 2018: Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the coed collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke.

Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018: Demna Gvasalia’s collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad.

Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance of the brand.

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.