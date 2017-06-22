  View Gallery — 25   Photos


Maison Kitsuné designers Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki took a cue from the U.S. once again for their spring collection. But rather than focusing on American popular culture like they did for fall, the irreverent duo envisioned a made-up place, called “Romance.” It’s their ideal fusion of Los Angeles and Miami, with everything that imaginary mix conjures up. Hot weather? Check. Easy living? Check. Surfing culture? Check. Speedboats? Check.

In keeping with the line’s “last exit to Romance” theme, flowers popped up in prints, and silhouettes were looser than before, including an oversized coat and longer, roomier shorts and sweatshirts. Natural fabrics that were treated for an already lived-in look abounded, featuring colors such as beige, light brown, rust and ochre.

The collection merged Americana with the label’s Franco-Japanese preppy kitsch signature, to fun effect.

Maison Kitsuné Men's Spring 2018

25 Photos 

