Napa Martine Rose Men's Spring 2018

In her second capsule collection for Napapijri, buzzy London-based designer Martine Rose channeled the American West Coast, offering up a style focused on the youth and music scene of downtown Los Angeles but centered around the Italian activewear brand’s heritage pieces.

Oversize polo shirts, treated cotton overalls and brightly colored sweatshirts, all with street appeal that channeled a rapper vibe, made up much of the collection. As did the brand’s famous windcheaters and capes, interpreted in a bright palette of primary hues and extra-large shapes for the urban customer.

Expanding on the first collection, this proposition was broader, with chino-style pants added to the outdoorsy mix, as well as a reinterpretation of the brand’s first ever design, the Bering Bag, a large tubular carryall style in waxed cotton.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:



Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.