Namacheko Men's Spring 2018

For the second outing of Namacheko, designers Dilan and Lezan Lurr channeled the brand’s Belgian base more than anything else. If the reference list provided felt hermetic, sliding from LSD to Masoud Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdish Region, via mathematics dynasty Bernoulli, the garments were not.

There was a bracing freshness to items like a single-breasted coat with deep, colored slashes along the back, or an immaculate blouson with an upwards curving waistband. A taste for experimentation – the Lurr siblings are self-taught – could be felt in pointy-hemmed shorts, raw edging delimiting knees on long trousers and skewed volumes of a black blazer with a curvilinear shoulder line. Long may it reign.