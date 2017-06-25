Officine Générale Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Not one for highfalutin’ fashion concepts, Officine Générale’s founder and creative director Pierre Mahéo is a designer who refuses to get distracted by the noise. As one of the most compelling players in the affordable luxury segment, he has a good thing going. “Is it necessary, in our era and in order to survive, to reinvent a brand so often and so dramatically in order to the point of disrupting the core DNA?” he pondered in the show notes.

Mahéo, who also folded in a few silhouettes from the brand’s fledgling women’s line, nonetheless ticked off a number of the season’s trends with elegant spins on tracksuit tops, and workwear and military staples, including field jackets dusted with an abstract camouflage. But the brand’s point of difference remains its French-touch, put-togetherness.

In the mix were textured sailor stripe knits, five-pocket Japanese denim, fitted perfectos in grainy leather, blousons in shirting weights, and shorts in bottle-green gingham seersucker. Awakening the anchor palette of white and lovely deep blues was a sprinkling of summery washed hues like lilac and olive. Details included graphic piping accents and self-belts.

The designer had coined his own term for the collection’s standpoint, “beautiful normality,” which was pretty spot on.