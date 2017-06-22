Pierre Hardy Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Abstract art was the starting point for Pierre Hardy’s spring collection for men. He played with bright colors and reworked his signature cube motif into a rounded form beginning with a new range of silk scarves and working that fabric onto formal moccasins and luxe sneakers. Referencing artists such as Ellsworth Kelly and David Hockney, he carried the fun theme onto reworked derbies, falsely classic with their splash of burgundy across a white background, and on sneakers high and low. Hardy’s dandy likes to travel, too, referenced in minimalist suede sandals and slippers and mules inspired by espadrille and babouche designs, some in a cute black and white gingham with a nostalgic charm; others in more rustic suede. A sock sneaker with Hardy’s jagged Comet sole thrust color-blocking into the 21st century.

See More From the Men’s 2018 Collections:

Valentino Men’s Spring 2018: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s casual lineup was all about self-expression.

Y/Project Men’s Spring 2018: The collection was more merch-friendly without losing any of the edge.

Cédric Charlier Men’s Spring 2018: Called “Playtime,” the starting point for the coed collection was a sculpture by Todd Knopke.

Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018: Demna Gvasalia’s collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad

Jil Sander Men’s Spring and Resort 2018: Lucie and Luke Meier debuted at Jil Sander with a women’s and a men’s collections, which offered a fresh, new take on the signature rigorous elegance

of the brand.

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.