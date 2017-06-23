Pigalle Paris Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Fashion and form trumped function for a good portion of the collection, which also housed Stéphane Ashpool’s first full men’s and women’s capsule for Nikelab.

“It’s this idea of the opening ceremony, when all of the athletes circle the stadium, and how the Pigalle Paris French team would look,” said the designer, who wanted to pay tribute to Paris’ bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games. “It’s based on a futuristic kind of character,” added Ashpool, who opened with a sporty silver and white ensemble with the jacket’s sleeves encased in a 3D honeycomb metal frame. The sculptural look was soon upstaged by round trackpants in a metallic beetle-like finish that evoked both the form of a basketball and harem pants. They were paired with a cropped white jacket embellished with metal ticks and lozenges hung on chains, like wind chimes.

Robes and oversized pajama silhouettes in printed techy materials underscored the chilled, post-game vibe with shapes and textures nodding to the East, especially the great signature color-blocked quilted ensembles paired with slides.

In among the shine-heavy, white, purple and silver-based collection based on visual impact, the Tricolor color-blocked tracksuits in burgundy, white and blue brought it all back down to earth.

