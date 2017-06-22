Sandro Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Ilan Chetrite traveled back to the Fifties for spring, alluding to jazz music and the Beat Generation in a collection inspired by the libertarian intellectual lifestyle of the era.

Straight pants were slightly cropped, in Prince of Wales check or denim, and were paired with tropical or striped shirts — short-sleeved, of course — while suits, which included a bright mustard yellow linen ensemble, were paired with mesh knitwear, all telegraphing a crisp yet casual feel.

Elsewhere, Chetrite contrasted shapes and styles, working an outsized Mackintosh with nautical details like buttons up its sides; making a camel suede jacket with contrasting stitching short and boxy, or upending the Wall Street striped shirt by giving it a relaxed polo shirt neckline and tunic shape.

