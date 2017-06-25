Sankuanz Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

Shangguan Zhe name checked the late American artist Cy Twombly, drawing from his visual universe as well as the artist’s life. The dichotomy between classic cuts and contemporary favorites — bomber jackets, wide shorts and workwear — created a dialogue of volumes that felt fresh.

The less congruent pieces were those that took Zhe’s proclivity for the military too literally. An assortment of three camouflages felt busy, not buzzy.

Vastly superior was the tailoring, a nod to the artist’s Italian home, that brought about double-layer jackets that looked well cut on their own, or as pairs of bomber and jacket, jacket and overcoat. As for the paint-coated muslins and coated fabrics, they stayed on the right side of pliant as coats or trousers. The final group in scribbles and paint splatters was reminiscent of Twombly’s work, and glowed with energy.

“You would be happy if I just kept well dressed and had good manners,” the artist once said to his mother. “What else is there?“ she replied. What else, indeed.

