Sean Suen Men's Spring 2018

For his third show, titled “Tender,” Sean Suen explored softness. Not in his tailoring, which remains sharp even in the oversize proportions that he favors, but in the color palette of nude, putty, light blue and soft metallic lifted from the work of German contemporary artist Daniel Sinsel.

Suen delivered a balanced mix that made good use of his eye for volume, supple fabrics — from matte leather to sheer knits — and an artistic sensibility that he no doubt developed during his studies in fine arts and graphic design.

Here, he captured masculine grace in motion. Satin gave trousers a fluid hand, and turned a coat into a robe fit for Oscar Wilde — louche, yet elegant. Everything was worn large, but not so much as to look ill-fitting.

Many looks featured collars that framed the face, some added as neckpieces. Framing the face in a formal but not imposing manner, they seemed to hint that they were the true mark of sophistication, rather than the tie, which was now relegated to an afterthought — here to tie a coat, there as a belt.

The mood felt, at times, too childish: sleeves slipped over the edges of fingers felt distracting, as did the over-large collars that slipped awkwardly when moving, giving the impression of playing dress up.

The best looks were a zipped leather blouson that paired equally well with knee-length satin shorts or long metallic trousers; a belted overcoat with extra-wide lapels, belt knotted in a simple tie knot, and the denim tailored into trousers.

Fausto Puglisi Men’s Spring 2018: Urban, baggy silhouettes met references to the Ancient Greek and Roman cultures in this capsule collection.