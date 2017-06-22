Galleries

Showing for the first time in Paris, Tim Coppens offered “American Dreamer,” a spring collection rife with pared-back staples and American influence. Its starting point: a European based in or returning to Europe, and dreaming of the U.S. In a nutshell, his own trajectory from a Belgian-born teenager who dreamed of America while training at the Royal Academy in Antwerp, to the present moment, six months after his Stateside chapter.

The lineup included bomber jackets, an extra flap seen on a Prince of Wales jacket and a New York Fire Department’s stripe that jumped from a wrap-around leather skirt to a reconstructed version of the fireman’s jacket. Other items came from collaborations: more eyewear developed with Mykita; shoes from British shoe brand Clark’s, and a collaboration with Wrangler, debuting here with denim in cloudy acid wash or classic blues, that will carry over and be expanded in the fall.

