White Mountaineering Men's Spring 2018

Yosuke Aizawa mostly put sports aside for this season at White Mountaineering, choosing to look toward outdoor professions such as builders, cowboys and racers as his source for outerwear inspiration.

A one-off collaboration with Wrangler resulted in the denim in the collection — the expected jackets and jeans, but also a changshan/shirt hybrid.

Arrays of simple shapes formed patterns that echoed the tribal graphics he created earlier in his career, but fit well with his nod to cowboy culture — the denim, of course, but also the blanket coat and bandanas.

Camouflage could be seen — in the black-and-white version of his calligraphy print and dévoré canvas technique. And there were still some sporty touches: A layered look of a loose knit with wide shorts and leggings spelled the easy dressing of young athletes off-duty, as did a short kimono jacket worn with shorts.

All work, still plenty of play.