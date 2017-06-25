Wooyoungmi Men's Spring 2018

Galleries

In this shift from the label’s sophisticated, romantic aesthetic toward a younger, sportier direction, design duo Woo Youngmi and her daughter Katie Chung channeled Eighties normcore, triggered by watching the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed biopic “Lords of Dogtown,” based on a group of ferocious young L.A. skaters known as the Z-Boys.

The laidback skater attitude came through in their take on the new suit, with spins on retro volumes on jackets and pants out with cargo pockets and buttons. The experimentation with quirky pant lengths was hit and miss, and the play on paisley bandana motifs and oversized cuffs on blousons and long-sleeved T-shirts also looked tricky. More compelling were the clean, upscale versions of workwear staples, the revisited skinny bleached denim, and the checked looks ranging from supersized shirts to pants and geek-chic cardigans.

Gritty garb will never be Wooyoungmi’s specialty, but in terms of the brand’s aim, approachable luxury more connected to what’s happening now, it was mission accomplished.

