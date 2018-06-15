Federico Curradi Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Bocca d’Arno, the former course of the Arno River, served as inspiration for Federico Curradi’s pretty collection.

In particular, he looked at the picturesque wood huts of the area’s fishermen. “I got inspired by their spontaneous mix and match of materials for the colors of the collection,” said the designer, who worked a fresh and soft palette focused on light blue, white, gray and tobacco shades.

Curradi, who worked with only biodegradable materials, combined the natural theme with references to the color treatments developed by Massimo Osti for Stone Island in the Nineties.

The result was a blend of a chic rustic attitude with a more innovative, technical appeal. The pieces featuring a shiny nylon effect, including jackets and bags, were made of a silk polyurethane sustainable fiber. The artisanal feel of the collection was heightened by a hand-painted silk and cotton thermo stitched coat and the arty knitted sweaters worn with cotton paper short pants.

Everything exuded a sense of relaxed, understated elegance, bringing a natural touch to the urban life.