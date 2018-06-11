Astrid Andersen Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Astrid Andersen has been rethinking her ways and for her latest men’s wear exit, she quit the runway in favor of a more intimate presentation format.

Guests were invited into a spare, all-white space where the Copenhagen-based designer shared a moodboard of all her references while an audio of her talking about her new direction played in the background: “I want to let the process live and show the true essence of the collection. Street culture is the new luxury and I can stir the conversation in any direction from here,” she said.

Downstairs, the clothes were showcased on plain rails while a live photoshoot was going on in the background. The aim was to come away with shareable content that would portray the designer’s world and encourage a stronger relationship with her customer.

It was a move that paid off as it allowed Andersen to show her innovative use of fabrics and sophisticated take on streetwear.

She focused on signature silhouettes such as tracksuits and oversize jackets, redone here using a mix of natural fabrics and tech-y performance ones, to channel a “sci-fi, low-fi feel.”

Luxurious silks were used to create tracksuit bottoms and loose tops or jackets, with added side stripes and panels made of performance fabrics. A selection of more formal pieces such as oversize shirts or tunics also maintained a sporty, relaxed vibe with the use of glossy viscose striped fabrics. Other highlights included tracksuit bottoms and parkas done in metallic tweed or a silver textured fabric that aimed to resemble the skin of a lizard.

“I’ve always been very focused on fabrics and creating hybrid aesthetics. The aim was to offer something that feels quite retro, but not superficial,” the designer added.