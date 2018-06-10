Bethany Williams Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

When she made her debut last season, Bethany Williams explored the relationship between social and environmental issues, and for her second, coed collection, she continued on that path, working in partnership with The Quaker Mobile Library and Hachette U.K., the publishing house.

Williams wove together waste materials from books and reconstructed them onto shirt jackets, wide-leg pants and a boxy pullover vest. They created a textured grid design that read like lines along the pages of a book.

Models wandered around Charing Cross Library, the show venue, and they occasionally stopped to flip through paperback and hardcover novels.

Some lounged in two-tone black or blue denim separates with frayed hems. Others stood comfortably in oversized knitwear pieces that Williams produced in collaboration with Wool and Gang, the British company that promotes knitting and creates and sells handmade pieces.

In keeping with her bookish theme, the designer embroidered slogans and phrases such as “Library Service” on pieces including a dark red knit jumpsuit. Red, blue and yellow threads from the embroidery hung long and loose to the floor.