Galleries

Collection

Christopher Raeburn has been championing sustainability and the use of recycled fabrics long before the issue made its way to the mainstream.

For spring 2019, he demonstrated his commitment even further by using sustainability as “a creative coat of arms” and the result was a collection that was filled with desirable pieces and powerful messages.

“Things like climate change are very real and this is a collection which addresses that in a very responsible way, using recycled materials throughout,” said Raeburn. “It’s a step-by-step process and more than ever we wanted to stay focused.”

He stayed true to the utilitarian, adventurous aesthetic that he’s come to be known for with a collection that focused on sporty silhouettes, from cool oversized parkas to tracksuits, padded vests and Bermuda shorts. Here they were reworked using a monochromatic palette and big splashy logos that read “Reuse,” “Recycle” or “Remake” — a smart take on the logo-mania trend making waves in the industry.

By layering pieces and pairing them with multiple tote bags, belt bags and hats, he continued to channel his signature nomadic spirit.

Loose, silk printed pieces — kaftans for women and shirt and shorts combinations for men – featuring NASA satellite imagery of the disappearing Arctic ice and glaciers, were another highlight. They were paired with black and white sneakers created in partnership with Timberland to create fuss-free, easy looks.

Elsewhere, Raeburn deconstructed the Timberland logo and added it onto striped sweaters and organic cotton tracksuits that paid homage to the label’s Eighties and Nineties heritage.