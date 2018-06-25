Joseph Men's Spring 2019

Men’s wear designer Francesco Muzi said he wanted to channel two very different summer holiday spots — the French Riviera and the Cornish coast — for this easy collection that was a mix of tailoring and sportier fare.

Among the sharpest looks were tailored tracksuit bottoms with black and yellow striped details, knits and zip-front track jackets with contrast racing stripes down the arm. Cotton trousers — and a papery, featherweight trench — came in a lovely faded raspberry, while floral shirts added a summery touch in crepe de chine fabric.

Even more color came in the form of suede shirts, one in a lovely citrine and bright cashmere hoodies. Suits were roomy and laid-back, done in slub linen, all done for the man who can slip as easily into the beach bar at St. Ives as he can into the seaside restaurants in Saint-Tropez.