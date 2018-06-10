Kent & Curwen Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

David Beckham flipped hero-worship on its head on Sunday at the Kent & Curwen show, gushing about his favorite band, The Stone Roses, an inspiration for the brand’s spring 2019 show.

Beckham has been following the Manchester musicians since his teenage years, and especially when he was playing for Manchester United in the Nineties. “It’s my band! I am in awe of them,” said Beckham of The Stone Roses, whom he saw in concert multiple times last year.

This season, Kent & Curwen has collaborated with the band on a capsule collection, including T-shirts showcasing John Squire’s arty album covers, sweats and some outerwear. The collection will be available for preorder next week and land in stores later this year.

Next year is the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, another reason why Kent & Curwen jumped on the timing. The show venue, down the street from the Kent & Curwen London flagship, was filled with blown-up images of the band’s album covers while models walked to the Mancunian band’s songs, which laid the foundation for Nineties Brit-pop.

“We were talking about taking the collection back to the Nineties, and that really struck home with me — especially my time in the Nineties in Manchester. I have a great relationship with the band, and spoke to them about working together,” said Beckham, who part-owns Kent & Curwen.

Daniel Kearns, the brand’s creative director took it from there, sending out a collection that drew on Beckham’s love of the band — and other recent musical moments. Kearns said he loved the image of Beckham at Glastonbury last summer wearing a bucket hat, and the vibe of a British summer music festival and an indie band.

The collection was Kent & Curwen’s biggest nod to fashion so far, with a lineup of Nineties-inspired silhouettes ranging from patch-covered trenches and bucket hats to brightly striped mock turtlenecks with ring zipper pulls. Edgy, slouchy boiler suits and buttery leather hooded rain jackets were also new to the Kent & Curwen lineup.

The stripes — which were taken from the college scarves in the Kent & Curwen collection — also stretched over blazers, snap-front jackets, polo shirts and sweatshirts. Baggy trousers echoed the look of the era — some came with high waists, while others had jumbo patch pockets or stripes running down the side.

The brand also collaborated with Clarks on a collection of Wallabee boots in punchy primary colors like yellow, orange and blue.

In the midst of all the Nineties rave fanfare Kearns also nodded to K&C’s collegiate roots with cricket sweaters, and scarves and shirts embroidered with handwritten autographs, just like yearbook pages.

“It was so great,” said Victoria Beckham to her husband as she planted a big kiss on him after the show, which took place in Covent Garden over a very English lunch of fish and peas. And she was right. The collection, with its contemporary prices and cool commercial pieces, was never meant to move the needle on men’s wear, but it always delivers a great dose of Brit cool.