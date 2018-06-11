Nicholas Daley Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For his third season as part of BFC’s NewGen sponsorship scheme, the charismatic young designer paid tribute to his family’s role in Britain’s reggae culture.

A bit of family history: Mama and Papa Daley met in Seventies Scotland, where Mr. Daley was stationed as a Royal Marine Commando. By chance, Mrs. Daley had just been on a trip to Jamaica to set up the Reggae Klub, one of the first reggae clubs in Scotland, in 1978 and ran it for four years, during which time it became a haven for African and Caribbean immigrants, and played host to some of the biggest names on the scene.

For this season, the designer exhumed one of the original promotional T-shirts designed and sold by his parents and reincarnated it in yellow, neatly distilling the essence of his collection, named “Slygo” after Daley’s father’s DJ alias. It was worn with a checked tweed kilt and a cool khaki military jacket.

In an adroit intermingling of cultural references, there was a nice green linen jacket with cotton hunting pockets, a great red suit in rich jacquard patterned with graphic flowers, a purple silk African dashiki short suit and the look comprising a cream flak vest, orange T-shirt and khaki pants was effortlessly stylish.

It could have been sentimental but Daley made it very cool.