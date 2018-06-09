Oliver Spencer Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Oliver Spencer has been rethinking his ways and exploring the use of more environmentally friendly fabrics and practices.

His commitment to sustainability also informed the way he approached designing his spring 2019 collection. Dubbed “Wildflower,” he wanted to channel a hippie, carefree spirit with a natural color palette, laid-back silhouettes and fabrics, such as organic cotton and crinkled linen.

There were rolled up, pajama-like trousers, loosely tailored suits in check patterns and Bermuda shorts aplenty, with flower chains peeking out of the pockets. Shirts were left untucked to create a purposefully messy, casually thrown-together look.

The clothes were modeled by Spencer’s group of friends, who strolled down the runway handing down flower bouquets to guests.

It was a feel-good show with plenty of pieces that had commercial appeal, but Spencer could challenge himself a little more in the design department, just like he’s doing when it comes to sustainability.