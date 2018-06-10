Qasimi Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Khalid Qasimi’s nomad packed up his tent and continued to wander — and what a journey it was. Filled with chunky v-neck sweaters, roomy layers and laid-back, tailored separates, the collection was a refreshing alternative to the glut of streetwear on so many European catwalks.

Qasimi has always been a romantic, looking to history and human relationships for his bohemian-edged collections: This season his washed ikat prints on boxy shirts were inspired by maps and markers inside old archaeological guides while heart-breaking slogans, such as “We are so different now,” appeared on shirts or the edges of jackets.

The designer likes to refer to his collections as “a broad range of wardrobe staples for the constant traveler,” but they are so much more. Colored, woven ties – like bracelets sold on Europe’s street corners and beaches – appeared as drawstrings on oversized hoodie tops, fluid, tracksuit style trousers, or as skinny belts cinching the back of loose navy or khaki tailored jackets.

The designer worked heavy, washed denim into oversized trousers with low-slung waists, and plied an equally hefty workwear cotton fabric into patchwork trousers and bombers in shades like cornflower, buttercup, olive and stone. Those colors came from a bigger palette that also took in burgundy, bright orange and navy.

Qasimi’s knits were divine: Striped v-neck numbers with gently rounded sleeves and dropped shoulders, made for nights when the desert temperatures fall and it’s time for a fire. Whether he’s designing for hot or cold weather, his collection proved that streetwear and snappy tailoring can live in harmony – and look modern – no matter the country or the climate.