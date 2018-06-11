What We Wear Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Tinie Tempah celebrated the first anniversary of his label with a collection that highlighted what he’s been trying to do by launching What We Wear: offer simple, functional sportswear for the “modern-day British man.”

The inspiration was equally straightforward: a celebration of football and the way it unites its fans, just in time for the inauguration of the World Cup 2018.

Tracksuits came printed and were layered over loose shell T-shirts, while short and shirt combinations featured striped patterns to resemble football players’ uniforms. It was a fun collection filled with easy, fuss-free pieces that Tempah’s fans are sure to want to get their hands on. But the musician and up-and-coming designer also made sure to elevate these basics with bold color combinations and luxurious fabrics, as in a fuzzy fleece fabric used to create a red and blue striped sweater and shorts combinations

He also sprinkled tailored pieces in the lineup, mixing them with his signature sporty aesthetic. There were loose pinstripe pants paired with tie-dye sweaters, blazers appliquéd with football emblems and trenches done in glossy patent leathers.

“The more we continue to grow as a brand the more important it is for us to incorporate tailoring in our collections because we’re in London at the end of the day, the home of Savile Row. Also, if you think of football, players wear the sportswear but you always have the executives in suits and that’s what we wanted to show here,” said Tempah post-show.

He added that more celebrations are to follow for the label’s one-year anniversary, including a collaboration with Bamford Watch Department.