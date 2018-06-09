Galleries

Collection

Danish label Wood Wood, designed by Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen, dedicated this collection of basics to the city explorer, and there was a great sense of immediacy to it all: Models donned ripstop nylon tracksuits, safari hats and bright orange hiking-inspired sneakers, ready to hit the road.

Bright pops of orange and pale blues added dynamism to practical, utilitarian pieces such as structured safari jackets and panelled anoraks which came in mostly muted colors. Anoraks and jackets came with drawstring cords while accessories were large and functional: Backpacks and lightweight travel bags sat snugly across the body.

The duo also created some new silhouettes: For women, they used draping for dresses and skirts. A new travel print with iconic images of Rome, Paris and London – and flora and fauna – also appeared across women’s wear and on safari hats. Nordic folklore-inspired knit vests added a dash of coziness to the collection.